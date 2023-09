दुनिया देख रही है…. आप इस बार भी ख़ामोश हैं!

Today, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble Prime Minister and the leader of #LokSabha Shri @narendramodi ji, requesting him to uphold and protect the parliamentary decorum, break his silence, as the world is watching India more closely. pic.twitter.com/0t4I4fggJG