#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul says, " I think TMC spokesperson (Kunal Ghosh) has rightly compared CM Mamata Banerjee with Subhash Chandra Bose. Netaji told us, that people of India, 'give me blood and I will give you freedom' and Mamata Banerjee also… pic.twitter.com/HzVAFteqVB