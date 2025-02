#MahaKumbhMela2025 | Prayagraj: Flower petals showered on devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.



As per Uttar Pradesh Information Department, today over 62.25 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip by 8 am. More than 34.97 crore devotees… pic.twitter.com/JS2p1fnQCk