For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.



Late folk singer Sharda Sinha… pic.twitter.com/vxf5SL3ny6