Punjab : भारत सरकार ने PSPCL को दिया 11.39 करोड़ का पुरस्कार

Punjab shines bright in renewable energy!



✅ PSPCL awarded ₹11.39 Cr for adding 60.51 MW of rooftop solar in FY 2022-23.

✅ Total rooftop solar capacity in Punjab now stands at 430 MW.

✅ Subsidy of ₹78,000 for systems up to 3 KW.

✅ PSPCL launched a Dedicated Nodal Office