#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyElection2024 | Ranchi: MoS Defence and BJP MP Sanjay Seth says, "…Jharkhand has 81 seats and Maharashtra has 288 seats. The scope is greater there. We have 81 seats, so the scope is less. But I can confidently say that as the sun goes up, gap will… pic.twitter.com/2lOMvHRFsr