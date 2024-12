#WATCH | Mumbai: On reports of SP quitting MVA in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "I would not like to comment much on them. Akhilesh Yadav is fighting his fight but the SP here (Maharashtra unit of SP) sometimes behaves like the B team of BJP…Our… pic.twitter.com/OCFBWVnLHI