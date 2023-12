Attention: Smooth scrolling on a 90Hz display ahead ⏩



Gear up to make every move seamless and smooth on the #TECNOPOP8Up – launching on Jan 3, 2024.



Take your best shot at guessing the launch price below👇



Know more: https://t.co/VLoGkxCaD0#TECNOSmartphones pic.twitter.com/EUlpzgZBfN