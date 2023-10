World Cup 2023: भारत ने इंग्लैंड को दिया 230 रनों का लक्ष्य

Innings Break!



Captain Rohit Sharma top-scores with 87 as #TeamIndia set a 🎯 of 2⃣3⃣0⃣



Second innings coming up shortly ⏳



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/etXYwuCQKP#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cbycovA0Mk