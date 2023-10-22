October 22, 2023
WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड के लिए संकटमोचक बने डेरिल मिचेल, भारत के खिलाफ जड़ा शतक

October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra
डेरिल मिचेल ने 101 गेंद में शतक जड़ दिया. इस दौरान उनके बल्ले से 7 चौके और 4 छक्के निकले. 41 ओवर में न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 4 विकेट पर 222 रन हो गया है.

