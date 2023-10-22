खेल WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड के लिए संकटमोचक बने डेरिल मिचेल, भारत के खिलाफ जड़ा शतक October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Share Advertisement डेरिल मिचेल ने 101 गेंद में शतक जड़ दिया. इस दौरान उनके बल्ले से 7 चौके और 4 छक्के निकले. 41 ओवर में न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 4 विकेट पर 222 रन हो गया है. Advertisement What a player!! 🔥 🔥 🔥Daryl Mitchell has been in terrific form across formats over the last two years. He brings up a vital century today against India in Dharamsala #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BeXty93sti— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 22, 2023 Tags: Daryl Mitchell b Continue Reading Previous WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड ने गंवाया चौथा विकेट, कुलदीप ने टॉम लाथम को भेजा पवेलियनNext WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड की आधी टीम लौटी पवेलियन, कुलदीप ने फिलिप्स को किया आउट यह भी पढ़ें: खेल WC 2023: शमी ने लगातार दो गेंद पर झटके दो विकेट, सैंटनर के बाद हेनरी आउट October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड की आधी टीम लौटी पवेलियन, कुलदीप ने फिलिप्स को किया आउट October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड ने गंवाया चौथा विकेट, कुलदीप ने टॉम लाथम को भेजा पवेलियन October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ