Kuldeep Yadav takes his second 💪



Glenn Phillips departs as Captain Rohit Sharma takes the catch 👏👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Ua4oDBM9rn#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/cBSsWGi3Rw