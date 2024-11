#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "We have been raising this question for the last 10 years. When Congress was in power, the BJP had raised questions on EVMs. EVMs are a fraud in this country and if there are no EVMs, BJP will not get even 25 seats in the whole… pic.twitter.com/XZ2MvdhIxd