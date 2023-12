#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RLJD Chief Upendra Kushwaha says, "It was a self-destructive move by Nitish Kumar to go with RJD and announce Tejashwi Yadav's name. It's being proved. JDU has nowhere to go now…Nitish Kumar should get back why would we? If he comes to NDA, then BJP… pic.twitter.com/SyR9821pAw