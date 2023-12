#WATCH | Anuppur: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan made Anuppur BJP District President Ramdas Puri fulfil his resolve by making him wear shoes.



Ramdas Puri had not worn shoes and slippers for the last 6 years. He had pledged in 2017-18 that he would not wear shoes… pic.twitter.com/zC7tbBuzi1