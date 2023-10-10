October 10, 2023
World Cup 2023: रिजवान ने जड़ा शतक, इतिहास रचने की दहलीज़ पर पाकिस्तान

October 10, 2023 Ashvin Mishra
रिजवान ने 97 गेंदों में शतक पूरा कर लिया है. यह इस मैच का चौथा शतक है. वर्ल्ड कप के इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब किसी मैच में चार शतक लगे हैं. रिजवान ने अपनी शतकीय पारी में 7 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए हैं.

