खेल World Cup 2023: रिजवान ने जड़ा शतक, इतिहास रचने की दहलीज़ पर पाकिस्तान October 10, 2023 Ashvin Mishra

रिजवान ने 97 गेंदों में शतक पूरा कर लिया है. यह इस मैच का चौथा शतक है. वर्ल्ड कप के इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब किसी मैच में चार शतक लगे हैं. रिजवान ने अपनी शतकीय पारी में 7 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए हैं.

HUNDRED FOR RIZWAN…!!!!The perfect team, the fighter, he was in cramps, struggling to run, team chasing a big total but nothing has stopped him & scored a brilliant hundred when the team was 37/2 while chasing 345 runs – A knock for the ages. pic.twitter.com/IikNsOz49G— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2023