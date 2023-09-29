Advertisement

Breaking: पाकिस्तान में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। मस्जिद के पास सुसाइड ब्लास्ट में 34 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। साथ ही 130 लोग घाटल हो गई है। मरने वालों में एक पुलिस ऑफिसर भी शामिल है।



#Pakistan At least four people were died and more than 50 others were wounded in an explosion near a masjid in #Mastung area of #Balochistan during the main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi. pic.twitter.com/eipuYn4HVW