September 29, 2023
Advertisement

Breaking: पाकिस्तान में बड़ा हादसा, मस्जिद के पास सुसाइड ब्लास्ट, 34 की मौत, 130 घायल

September 29, 2023 Anukampa
बलूचिस्तान

बलूचिस्तान

Share
Advertisement

Breaking: पाकिस्तान में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। मस्जिद के पास सुसाइड ब्लास्ट में  34 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। साथ ही 130 लोग घाटल हो गई है। मरने वालों में एक पुलिस ऑफिसर भी शामिल है।

Advertisement

ये हमला तब हुआ जब लोग ईद-ए-मिलाद-उन-नबी के जुलूस के लिए इकट्ठा हो रहे थे। मस्तुंग शहर के AC ने बताया कि ब्लास्ट DSP नवाज गिशकोरी की कार के पास हुआ।

ये भी पढ़ें: Bihar Breaking: IRCTC scam केस में ED 14 जगहों पर कर रही छापेमारी

Tags: , , , ,

यह भी पढ़ें:

Nepal की Supreme Court का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, तीन तलाक की मान्यता रद्द

Nepal की Supreme Court का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, तीन तलाक की मान्यता रद्द

September 27, 2023 Sangita Jha

दक्षिण कोरिया में हुई सैन्य परेड में अमेरिकी सैनिक भी हुए शामिल, कई तरह के हथियारों का हुआ प्रदर्शन

September 27, 2023 Samika Rathor
भारत-अमेरिका का ध्यान सहयोग को मजबूत करने पर, अमेरिकी रक्षा विभाग ने दिया बयान

भारत-अमेरिका का ध्यान सहयोग को मजबूत करने पर, अमेरिकी रक्षा विभाग ने दिया बयान

September 27, 2023 Suniti Giri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

अन्य खबरें

UP: मां से खुद को बचाने के लिए मासूम बच्चे ने पुलिस से लगाई गुहार, रूला देगी अंशूल की बातें

September 29, 2023 Priyanshi Gupta
बलूचिस्तान

Breaking: पाकिस्तान में बड़ा हादसा, मस्जिद के पास सुसाइड ब्लास्ट, 34 की मौत, 130 घायल

September 29, 2023 Anukampa

iPhone 15 सीरीज का Google ने उड़ाया ‘मजाक’, ‘बेस्ट फोन फॉरएवर’ ऐड कैंपेन में Pixel को बेस्ट बताया

September 29, 2023 Sapana

जमशेदपु: वर्ल्ड टेलीविजन प्रीमियर में 30 सितंबर को देखिए फिल्म “एक था जोकर”

September 29, 2023 Sonam Mishra

कैडबरी चॉकलेट की फ्रेंचाइजी दिलाने का दिया था झांसा , ठगे 14 लाख रुपये

September 29, 2023 Garima