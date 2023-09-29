Breaking: पाकिस्तान में बड़ा हादसा, मस्जिद के पास सुसाइड ब्लास्ट, 34 की मौत, 130 घायल
Breaking: पाकिस्तान में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। मस्जिद के पास सुसाइड ब्लास्ट में 34 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। साथ ही 130 लोग घाटल हो गई है। मरने वालों में एक पुलिस ऑफिसर भी शामिल है।
#Pakistan At least four people were died and more than 50 others were wounded in an explosion near a masjid in #Mastung area of #Balochistan during the main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi. pic.twitter.com/eipuYn4HVW— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) September 29, 2023
ये हमला तब हुआ जब लोग ईद-ए-मिलाद-उन-नबी के जुलूस के लिए इकट्ठा हो रहे थे। मस्तुंग शहर के AC ने बताया कि ब्लास्ट DSP नवाज गिशकोरी की कार के पास हुआ।
