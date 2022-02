.@ArvindKejriwal's Guarantees for ST Community of Goa:



1️⃣Tribal sub-plan budget to be spent on tribals

2️⃣Fill 3000 vacant posts

3️⃣Implement Forest Rights Act

4️⃣12.5% Reservation in Assembly

5️⃣Free Healthcare

6️⃣Free Education

7️⃣₹1000/month per woman

8️⃣3000/month until employment