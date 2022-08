Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during 13th-15th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh during 13th-16th; Gujarat Region during 13th-17th; Vidarbha on 14th & 15th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 13th; 16th & 17th Aug pic.twitter.com/VTzIthjcgP