Sanjay Raut: महाराष्ट्र में नई सरकार बनने के बाद, आज दोपहर 12 बजे ईडी के सामने पेश होंगे संजय राउत

I will be appearing bfore the ED tody at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies



I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office



Don't worry !@PawarSpeaks @OfficeofUT @MamataOfficial @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Vn6SeedAoU