#WATCH | Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "There is discord in Maharashtra Congress, Ashok Chavan has resigned, and there are internal fights in Congress. There is no leader, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is abusing the OBC community, that is why no one… https://t.co/akSFBWBrGh pic.twitter.com/HG7jdFaUml