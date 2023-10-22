खेल WC 2023: भारत का पहला विकेट गिरा, रोहित 46 रन बनाकर हुए आउट October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Share Advertisement भारत ने पहला विकेट 12वें ओवर में 71 के स्कोर पर गंवा दिया. रोहित शर्मा 40 गेंदों में 46 रन बनाकर आउट हुए. इस दौरान हिटमैन ने 4 चौके और 4 छक्के लगाए. रोहित को लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन ने बोल्ड आउट किया. Advertisement Rohit Sharma's last 16 innings in World Cups:137(126), 34(48), 122*(144), 57(70), 140(113), 1(10), 18(23), 102(109), 104(92), 103(94), 1(4), 0(6), 131(84), 86(63), 48(40), 46(40). – This is madness. pic.twitter.com/OEt4etpUFa— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 22, 2023 Tags: rohit 10 thousand run in ODI Continue Reading Previous WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड ने टीम इंडिया को दिया 274 रनों का लक्ष्य यह भी पढ़ें: खेल WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड ने टीम इंडिया को दिया 274 रनों का लक्ष्य October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल WC 2023: शमी ने लगातार दो गेंद पर झटके दो विकेट, सैंटनर के बाद हेनरी आउट October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल WC 2023: न्यूजीलैंड की आधी टीम लौटी पवेलियन, कुलदीप ने फिलिप्स को किया आउट October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ