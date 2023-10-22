October 22, 2023
WC 2023: भारत का पहला विकेट गिरा, रोहित 46 रन बनाकर हुए आउट

October 22, 2023 Ashvin Mishra
भारत ने पहला विकेट 12वें ओवर में 71 के स्कोर पर गंवा दिया. रोहित शर्मा 40 गेंदों में 46 रन बनाकर आउट हुए. इस दौरान हिटमैन ने 4 चौके और 4 छक्के लगाए. रोहित को लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन ने बोल्ड आउट किया. 

