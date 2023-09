Asian Games 2023: भारत का आशी चौकसे ने बढ़ाया मान, देश के खाते में एक और मेडल

🚨 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 🥈



Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey help 🇮🇳 open their account at the 19th Asian Games with a combined total of 1️⃣8️⃣8️⃣6️⃣.0️⃣ in the 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝟭𝟬𝗺 𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗥𝗶𝗳𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 to clinch the 𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐕𝐄𝐑 medal.