#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari says, "The Congress party is trying to send a message that every patriot, who does good for the country, will be opposed by the Congress. They have an issue that Rohit Sharma, and Indian winning Captain, has done good for the country… https://t.co/wkbHEfD5Pv pic.twitter.com/7Gdq4N5mCn