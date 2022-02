Four Chinese martyrs at the #GalwanValley conflict in June 2020 with India:

-Battalion commander Chen Hongjun, born in 1987

-Soldier Xiao Siyuan, born in 1996

-Soldier Wang Zhuoran, born in 1996

-Soldier Chen Xiangrong, born in 2001 & died at the age of 19