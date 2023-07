With movies like #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and Satyaprem ki Katha trying but not able to give us good music with having only one good song each, being Tum kya Mile and Aaj ke baad.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar still holds the best music album for a romantic movie of 2023 for me. pic.twitter.com/viTYMkMCBd