Give the same attention to how disgusting #mikasingh is aswell. He did the same thing #KaranKundrra did. #rivaarora is 12!!! 🤢 Mika Singh is 45!!!



Look at where his hands are placed!!! 🤮 Pedo! #pinkvilla #bollywoodhungama #SajidKhan @htTweets @pinkvilla @Bollyhungama pic.twitter.com/5LA3aQWEvI