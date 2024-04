#WATCH | Karnataka: After 20 hours of rescue operation, NDRF and SDRF teams have succeeded in rescuing a 1.5-year-old child who fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village of Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district.



