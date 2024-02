#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On black flags shown to his convoy in Kaushambi, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya says, "Daltis, poor, backward class are being attacked by them since ages, but our culture is to forgive attackers too… I hope they leave the path of anarchy…" https://t.co/gkoCcHa9Ar pic.twitter.com/cg3fA6Ek68