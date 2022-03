Bigg Warning ⚠️



Why #TejaTroops & #Rashmians Are Fighting for #RashmiDesai Entry in #Naagin6 !?

This is Not Your Show Guys & This is not your #BiggBoss . This is Different Show You all have to came Together For Show Trp !!🙏🏻🐍

Another way ready for Bad Trp.#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/aHwXSd2BzD