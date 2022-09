सेनेटरी पैड की गुहार लगाने वाली लड़कियों से IAS हरजोत कौर ने घटिया बात, कहा- ‘कल आप कंडोम मांगोगे

🔊Girl – Can the govt give sanitary pads at ₹ 20-30?

IAS Harjot Kaur Bharma – You will eventually expect the govt to give you family planning methods, condoms, too.



🔊Girl – Govt comes to us for votes.

IAS Kaur – This is height of stupidity. Don't vote, then. Become Pakistan pic.twitter.com/V4NKdekLuc