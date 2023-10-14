खेल WORLD CUP 2023: अहमदाबाद में भारत-पाक के बीच 18 साल बाद होगा मैच October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Share Advertisement भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच अहमदाबाद में करीब 18 साल बाद मैच खेला जाएगा. इन दोनों टीमों ने यहां आखिरी मैच अप्रैल 2005 में खेला था. Advertisement 🚨 Toss & Team Update 🚨Captain @ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Pakistan. 1⃣ change for India as Shubman Gill is named in the team.Here's our Playing XI 🔽Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/H8cOEm3quc#CWC23 | #INDvPAK | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/8itXCZA4xy— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2023 Continue Reading Previous भारत ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर किया पहले बॉलिंग का फैसला यह भी पढ़ें: खेल भारत ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर किया पहले बॉलिंग का फैसला October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल न्यूजीलैंड ने बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से हराया October 13, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल रोहित शर्मा से हिट-मैन का सफरनामा में पढ़ें Ro+Hit के वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के कारनामें… October 13, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ