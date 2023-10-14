October 14, 2023
Advertisement

WORLD CUP 2023: अहमदाबाद में भारत-पाक के बीच 18 साल बाद होगा मैच

October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra
Share
Advertisement

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच अहमदाबाद में करीब 18 साल बाद मैच खेला जाएगा. इन दोनों टीमों ने यहां आखिरी मैच अप्रैल 2005 में खेला था.

Advertisement

यह भी पढ़ें:

भारत ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर किया पहले बॉलिंग का फैसला

October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra

न्यूजीलैंड ने बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से हराया

October 13, 2023 Ashvin Mishra

रोहित शर्मा से हिट-मैन का सफरनामा में पढ़ें Ro+Hit के वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के कारनामें…

October 13, 2023 Ashvin Mishra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

अन्य खबरें

Terrorist Arrested: लश्कर के दो आतंकी चढ़ा सुरक्षा एजेंसी के हत्थे, त्योहार के मौके पर दे सकता था बड़ी घटना को अंजाम

October 14, 2023 Nitin Kumar Ray
Aurangabad: गया-पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय रेलखंड के जाखिम स्टेशन के पास शुक्रवार की रात अप रेलवे लाइन का ओवरहेड

Aurangabad: जाखिम स्टेशन के पास ओवरहेड तार टूटने से कई ट्रेनें प्रभावित

October 14, 2023 Sangita Jha
RJD Protest

मेडिकल कॉलेज में इनकम टैक्स का छापा, आरजेडी ने जताया विरोध

October 14, 2023 Rohit Maheshwari

Bigg Boss 17: शानदार है  बिग बॉस 17 का नया घर, एक्सक्लूसिव झलक आई सामने

October 14, 2023 nikhat Malik

नवरात्र से पहले 1 हफ्ते में सोना हुआ महंगा, चांदी में देखी गई तेजी, आगे और बढ़ सकते हैं दाम

October 14, 2023 Sapana