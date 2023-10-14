October 14, 2023
World Cup 2023: कुलदीप ने एक ओवर में पाकिस्तान को दिए दो झटके

October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra
33वें ओवर में कुलदीप यादव ने कमाल कर दिया. कुलदीप ने इस ओवर में दो विकेट चटकाए. कुलदीप ने पहले सऊद शकील को आउट किया. फिर इफ्तिखार अहमद आए और एक चौका लगाया. फिर कुलदीप ने उन्हें आउट कर दिया. 33 ओवर के बाद पाकिस्तान का स्कोर 5 विकेट पर 166 रन है.

