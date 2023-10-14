खेल World Cup 2023: कुलदीप ने एक ओवर में पाकिस्तान को दिए दो झटके October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Share Advertisement 33वें ओवर में कुलदीप यादव ने कमाल कर दिया. कुलदीप ने इस ओवर में दो विकेट चटकाए. कुलदीप ने पहले सऊद शकील को आउट किया. फिर इफ्तिखार अहमद आए और एक चौका लगाया. फिर कुलदीप ने उन्हें आउट कर दिया. 33 ओवर के बाद पाकिस्तान का स्कोर 5 विकेट पर 166 रन है. Advertisement And another one!Kuldeep Yadav rattles the stumps to get his second wicket 😎Iftikhar Ahmed departs and Pakistan are 5⃣ down now.Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/H8cOEm3quc#CWC23 | #INDvPAK | #MeninBlue https://t.co/Dq1IcocLpF pic.twitter.com/ImKhECEpEk— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2023 Continue Reading Previous World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान का चौथा विकेट गिरा, बाबर के बाद सऊद शकील लौटे पवेलियनNext World Cup 2023: बुमराह ने रिजवान को बोल्ड कर दिया पाकिस्तान छठा झटका यह भी पढ़ें: खेल World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान के 9 विकेट गिरे, नवाज के बाद हसन अली आउट October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल World Cup 2023: पाकिस्तान की हालत खस्ता, बुमराह ने शादाब खान को किया बोल्ड October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra खेल World Cup 2023: बुमराह ने रिजवान को बोल्ड कर दिया पाकिस्तान छठा झटका October 14, 2023 Ashvin Mishra Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ