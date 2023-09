भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम की शानदार जीत, पहले ही मैच में सिंगापुर को हराया

Full-Time Update!🏑



🇮🇳 Women's Hockey Team opened their campaign at the #AsianGames2022 with a smooth victory in the group stage 🙌🥳



Stay tuned for more thrilling matches ahead! 🌟🏑#Cheer4India#Hallabol#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/HVz3ZABzWg