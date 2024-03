Eat papaya early in the morning on an empty stomach.



Here are 5 benefits of eating papaya:



1.Anti-ageing

2.Boosts immunity

3.Good for eye health

4.Improves digestion

5.Reduces fatigue



Enjoying my papaya!

